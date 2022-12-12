REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, the Brewers are acquiring catcher William Contreras from Atlanta in a three-team trade.

The deal sending Sean Murphy to Atlanta is part of a three-way trade with the Oakland A's and Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN. One of the players heading to Milwaukee is catcher William Contreras. Oakland is getting catcher Manny Pina. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2022

The deal sends Oakland catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, while the Brewers deal Manny Pina to the Athletics.

Contreras was an all-star last season for the Braves, slashing .278/.354/.506. The younger brother of former Cubs and new-Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras, William hit 20 home runs and drove in 45 runs for the Braves in a season Atlanta won the NL East.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.