REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, the Brewers are acquiring catcher William Contreras from Atlanta in a three-team trade.
The deal sends Oakland catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, while the Brewers deal Manny Pina to the Athletics.
Contreras was an all-star last season for the Braves, slashing .278/.354/.506. The younger brother of former Cubs and new-Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras, William hit 20 home runs and drove in 45 runs for the Braves in a season Atlanta won the NL East.
