REPORTS: Brewers acquire catcher William Contreras in three-team trade

Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Atlanta Braves' William Contreras gets a base hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple reports, the Brewers are acquiring catcher William Contreras from Atlanta in a three-team trade.

The deal sends Oakland catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves, while the Brewers deal Manny Pina to the Athletics.

Contreras was an all-star last season for the Braves, slashing .278/.354/.506. The younger brother of former Cubs and new-Cardinals catcher Wilson Contreras, William hit 20 home runs and drove in 45 runs for the Braves in a season Atlanta won the NL East.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

