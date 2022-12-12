Portage County United Way and community surpass 2022 campaign goal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - United Way of Portage County and the Portage County Community celebrated the conclusion of the 2022 Community Campaign at a victory celebration on Dec. 7 at Sentry Theater.

The community raised $3,321,411 through area workplace campaigns and individual giving, surpassing the goal of $3,125,000, showcasing once again the generosity of the Portage County community.

This year’s campaign focused on the United Way priority areas of education, financial stability, and health. The team of 2022 United Way Campaign drive chairs spoke at the event on the work being done in each priority area by local United Way-funded partner programs.

Cindy Weber and Ben Nusz highlighted the nine education-focused programs, of which United Way will fund nearly $900,000 in 2023. Craig Aittama and Kim Angell overviewed the $600,000 that will be directed to ten financial stability-focused programs in 2023 to connect people to food, housing, mental health services, and other available local resources. Fred Eichmiller, co-chair along with Deb Furgason who was unable to attend, concluded the program overview by highlighting the nearly one million dollars that will be invested in 2023 to thirteen health-focused programs that address the behavioral and physical wellness of individuals in Portage County.

The event also featured the awarding of the tenth annual United Way of Portage County LIVE UNITED – GIVE UNITED Sweepstakes prizes. Each of the ten prizes were donated by area businesses and individuals, including the grand prize of the choice between three new SUVs or $20,000.

Event MCs Steve Martin and Carrie Dreger also honored and highlighted the career of Sue Wilcox, United Way of Portage County’s Executive Director who is retiring at the end of this year after 33 years of service to the organization.

At the conclusion of the event, 2022 Drive Chair Kim Angell expressed her thankfulness to the community and those companies, “It is my belief that changing the lives of those around us is a gift that is shared equally by the recipient – and the benefactor. Thank you for an incredible campaign, for looking out for your neighbors in need, and for making a difference in the lives of others.”

United Way of Portage County surpasses 2022 goal (United Way)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.