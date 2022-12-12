Pantera to headline Rock Fest 2023 for first tour in 21 years

CADOTT, Wis. (WSAW) - Ahead of the full lineup release, festival organizers have announced Pantera will headline at Rock Fest 2023 being held July 13-15.

Regarded as one of the most successful and influential bands in heavy metal history, Pantera revealed its reunion intentions last summer. Surviving members will be in tow, vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, on the group’s first major US tour in 21 years. Zakk Wylde, who is the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante will replace the late Abbott brothers.

“Securing this act was a really big deal for us,” Festival Promoter Wade Asher says. “We really wanted this for our fans. I mean, their first US tour in over two decades. Christmas is in July!”

Three-day tickets are on sale now to the largest rock music and camping event in the U.S. 3-Day General Admission is $129 and General Camping for the entire weekend on one of the festival’s 7,000 campsites is $130.

The following ticket options are already SOLD OUT: VIP, 3-Day Pit Passes, Reserved Lawn, Lure Lock Top Tier Lounge, and Electric Camping.

For tickets and camping info, visit Rock-Fest.com.

