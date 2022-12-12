Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising.

“To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.

“It’s pretty exciting,” says Josie Russ, Senior it’s fun to see how they’ve changed the script and everything to make it more applicable to the community.”

Volunteers from six different congregations, ranging from middle schoolers to adults, are participating in this year’s reenactment. Visitors will be guided on a 20-minute walk to learn about the story of Jesus’ birth and organizers say all visitors are welcomed with open arms.

“This isn’t specific to any congregation or denomination. come and see the story, if you know the story, find a friend who is having a hard time with the holidays or maybe struggles with some things during the holidays,” says Guy Russ. “Bring them along so they can hear the story.”

The name of the re-enactment is called “The Greatest Gift”. It’s a name that means more than just a title, it’s a symbol of faith.

“We believe this really is the greatest gift,” says Guy Russ. “You can think of a lot of gifts during Christmas, but when you think about the gift of our savior who brings eternal life, there is no greater gift than anyone can give.”

“The real reason for Christmas is to celebrate that Jesus came to this earth to save us from sins,” says Bree Kaehn, Senior. And it’s free, so we don’t have to do anything for it, he just did it all for us.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.