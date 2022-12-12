Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney to step down in September

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO is stepping down. The health care system made the announcement Monday. Turney will step down in September.

She became the organization’s first CEO in September 2014. She will continue to lead the health system as it progresses through the proposed merger with Essentia Health. The two health systems anticipate reaching a definitive agreement in the coming months.

“I thank Dr. Turney for the passion and commitment she shows to the Health System,” said Mark Bugher, chair of the Marshfield Clinic Health System board of directors. “Her leadership has transformed the organization into one of the leading rural health care systems in the country, expanding access to care for patients and communities throughout rural Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It’s truly an honor to work side-by-side with her and seeing firsthand the dedication she shows this organization.”

Turney completed her internal medicine residency at Marshfield Clinic and then served for 22 years in clinical practice and administrative roles.

“My time as CEO here has been the greatest professional experience of my life, and I am deeply proud of what we have achieved together,” Turney said. “Rural health care was in crisis long before COVID-19, and the pandemic deepened those challenges and created new ones. Despite those hurdles, through the last decade we have grown, executed our strategy, cared for our communities and stayed true to our values.”

Turney is recognized as a national thought leader on health care, serving on committees for the National Quality Forum and the American Medical Association and fulfilled appointments by the Wisconsin governor and the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary.

