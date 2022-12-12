News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Great Dane found stranded on island gets a new home

A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.
A Great Dane was found stranded on an island in a Michigan lake.(Clare County Animal Shelter)
By Hannah Mose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A dog who was found stranded on a marshy island in Michigan in the fall has officially been adopted, according to the animal shelter that had taken her in.

Zaria, a Great Dane, was stranded on an island in the middle of Cranberry Lake for weeks after officials said she ran away from her family in August, WNEM reported.

Authorities rescued her from the island in late September and took her to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.

Workers at the shelter said they realized Zaria had severe fear and wanted to make sure she went to a home that had 6-foot fences to make sure she stayed safe.

Beth Wellman, the shelter director at the Humane Society of Midland County, said she had 6-foot fences and offered to take Zaria home to foster her there.

Wellman said Zaria was the best dog she had ever fostered and decided to officially adopt her. She also changed Zaria’s name to Zara.

Zara was the last adoption of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event at the humane society.

Copyright 2022 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Days have been declared for Tuesday night through Thursday as a multi-day...
First Alert Weather Days: Prolonged winter storm on the way
Firefires responded to the Pittsville fire Saturday night.
Emergency crews respond to Pittsville fire
A winter storm will bring rain, a wintry mix, and snow to the Badger State from Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15-foot fall onto concrete floor
Court documents say Taylor Blaha (left), 24, and Brandon Thoma (right), 31, both of Fort Dodge,...
Parents charged with murder allegedly held baby underwater to stop crying

Latest News

Aspirus raises $200k in support of community health care services
Aspirus ‘Festival of Trees’ raises $200,000 to support community health services
Three children under the age of 5 were killed in North Carolina house fire Monday morning.
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Utah Highway Patrol said the majority of passengers aboard a Salt Lake Express bus sustained...
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
The new location has four exam rooms and a procedure room.
Wausau Free Clinic expands and moves inside the new Community Partners Campus