First Alert Weather: A winter storm expected mid to late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The week ahead will likely feature some messy wintry weather in North Central Wisconsin. Relatively quiet with considerable cloudiness Sunday night. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy and cool going into Monday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds with perhaps a couple peeks of sun on Monday. Afternoon readings top out in the mid to upper 30s.

First ice could be a concern Tuesday night into Wednesday, then accumulating snow Wednesday PM into Thursday. Brisk winds at times. (WSAW)

We are monitoring Tuesday night through Wednesday for potential First Alert Weather Days due to a slow-moving, long-duration winter storm that is on track to impact the area.

A storm system tracking across the Rockies on Monday will shift into the western Plains on Tuesday, and start to take aim at the Badger State Tuesday night. Tuesday is overcast and breezy with a chance of a wintry mix or rain showers for the evening from SW to NE. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are anticipated to impact the northern half of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while rain, mixed with sleet/freezing rain is possible in the southern half of the region. This could lead to hazardous travel conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday for much of the area due to ice accumulation. As the day goes along Wednesday, the precipitation may taper but will gradually change over to mainly snow fromnorth to south. Temperatures on Wednesday will be running in the low to mid 30s.

A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow, along with rain south possible early Wednesday. (WSAW)

The wintry mix may change to snow from north to south Wednesday PM into Wednesday night. (WSAW)

A glace to quarter inch of ice could lead to hazardous travel for Wednesday morning to midday. (WSAW)

As low-pressure shifts to the east, an additional round of moisture is forecast to overspread the region Wednesday night. Periods of snow could fall Wednesday night into Thursday. Once again, hazardous travel conditions are anticipated during this time frame due to snow-covered roads, along with reduced visibility due to brisk winds blowing and drifting snow. The snow is forecast to taper to light snow and snow showers on Friday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 20s to low 30s, while in the upper 20s Friday. There could be any where from a glace to a quarter ice of accumulation in parts of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Meantime, the amount of snow is still to early to determine. No less, have the ice melt and snow shovel on stand by for the second half of the week.

Most of the snowfall could take place later Wednesday through at least Thursday night. (WSAW)

Accumulating snow could affect the region Thursday. (WSAW)

Periods of light snow or snow showers Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. (WSAW)

Light snow is possible on Friday, keep roads slippery. (WSAW)

Next weekend could once again feature snow showers on Saturday, as well as a brisk wind. Highs in the upper 20s. Colder next Sunday, December 18th with considerable cloudiness, brisk and colder with snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 10s.

