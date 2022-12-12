First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday night into Wednesday for the risk of icy conditions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday night into Wednesday as a slow-moving, long-duration winter storm begins to impact the region. The main impacts will be from a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and some snow that could lead to anywhere from a glaze to a quarter of an inch of ice, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight Tuesday into Wednesday from roughly Highway 10 on north.

Round 1 has the potential for up to a quarter inch of ice, while round 2 will be accumulating snow. Gusty winds at times and a chance of a few power outages due to the ice or wet snow. (WSAW)

A storm system tracking across the Rockies on Monday will shift into the western Plains on Tuesday, and start to take aim at the Badger State Tuesday night. Tuesday is overcast and breezy with a chance of a wintry mix or rain showers for the evening from SW to NE. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are anticipated to impact the northern half of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. In contrast, rain, mixed with sleet/freezing rain is possible in the southern half of the region, from near Wisconsin Rapids and Wautoma on south. As the day goes along Wednesday, the precipitation may taper but will gradually change to mainly snow from north to south. Temperatures on Wednesday will be running in the low to mid 30s.

A wintry mix could overspread the area Tuesday night. (WSAW)

A mix of sleet, freezing rain, and some snow is possible Wednesday morning into the midday hours. (WSAW)

Up to a quarter inch of ice could accumulate going through Wednesday midday. (WSAW)

As low-pressure shifts to the east, an additional round of moisture is forecast to overspread the region Wednesday night. Periods of snow could fall Wednesday night into Thursday. Once again, hazardous travel conditions are anticipated during this time frame due to snow-covered roads, along with reduced visibility due to brisk winds blowing and drifting snow. The snow is forecast to taper to light snow and snow showers on Friday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 20s to low 30s, while in the upper 20s Friday.

Some snowfall accumulation could take place in the region for the second half of the week. (WSAW)

A wintry mix could change to snow Wednesday night from north to south in the region. (WSAW)

Periods of snow are possible Wednesday night into Thursday and could impact travel. (WSAW)

Light snow could impact the area Thursday afternoon. (WSAW)

Breezy with periods of light snow Friday. (WSAW)

The First Alert Weather Day may need to be extended for the risk of accumulating snow in the region from later Wednesday into Thursday, and perhaps lasting into Friday. The amount of snow is still too early to determine. No less, have the ice melt and snow shovel on stand-by for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.