District: 3 found dead in Watertown house fire were all students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The investigation into the Watertown house fire where three people were found dead resumed Monday morning. According to an update from the city’s police department, the State Fire Marshall has joined police and fire investigators in examining the scene.

In an update Monday, Chief Robert Kaminski described their efforts as “ongoing and active” and indicated his department plans to provide updates as more details are uncovered. He noted autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday for the three individuals.

Officials have not released the names or ages of any of the victims. Multiple sources have told NBC 15 News that the people who died were children. Additionally, Watertown School Superintendent Jarred Burke reported all three of them were students in the district. He added the district has brought in grief counselors and is offering support services to grieving students, staff, and families.

Flowers and tributes were placed all along the temporary fence that now surrounds the home, in the 100 block of Western Ave. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in front of the house.

Tributes have been placed outside the Watertown home where three people were found dead on Dec. 9, 2022. (WMTV-TV/Phoebe Murray)

“It’s devastated this community because these kids, their schoolmates, and everybody are just as traumatized,” a neighbor, Lisa Banks, said. “I drove out here on Saturday and there was a girl just standing here sobbing because the eighteen-year-old was her best friend and here’s nothing left.”

In its first statement on Friday, the fire department reported its firefighters were called to the home around 12:30 a.m. and found the home was already engulfed in flames. Fire crews attempted to brave the intense heat, smoke, and flames to reach the trapped occupants but were driven back by the blaze.

After firefighters extinguished the house, they located the victims’ bodies. They did not release their names and ages.

“It’s unbelievable,” Banks continued. “Everybody wants to be able to help, wants to know how we can help. They’re reaching out to the mom to see how we can help.”

On Saturday morning, the Watertown community took its first steps toward helping the family. The proceeds from a raffle would be used to help them, organizers revealed.

One woman who says she’s known the family for decades and watched the victims grow up, said the Watertown community will “continue rallying around the family and be there for them.”

“That’s all we can do.”

Authorities are expected to offer more details Monday on the fire at a Watertown home that claimed the lives of three people.

