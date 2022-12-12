Aspirus Woodruff Clinic locations combining to better serve patients

WOODRUFF, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health renovated its Aspirus Woodruff Clinic – Maple Street as part of a multiphase plan to consolidate its two primary care clinics in Woodruff and enhance overall patient experience.

Construction on the clinic, located on the Howard Young Medical Center, part of the Aspirus campus, started in September and was completed in December.

“Providing an outstanding patient experience is our top priority,” says Teri Theiler, Aspirus North Division President. “We look forward to showcasing the newly renovated spaces with our patients and the community.”

The former cardiology suite at Howard Young Medical Center was remodeled to provide additional space for specialty care with updated interior finishes during phase 1 of the plan. The project is designed to create a calmer environment, improve safety, patient experience, and enhance workflow for staff. Phase 2 included a refresh of the current primary care clinic and an improved clinic entrance.

The renovation of the clinic entrance on the north side of HYMC was completed in October and offers a spacious registration area designed for patients and their families to discuss confidential personal and healthcare-related information. The space includes an enlarged employee work area to accommodate the additional volume of patients.

Now that the clinic renovations are complete, primary care staff and providers from the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic - Veterans Parkway moved to the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic – Maple Street located at 240 Maple St. in Woodruff. The family practice clinic welcomed providers Holly Beede-McKinney, APNP, and Katy Ellingson, PA-C. They join current family medicine providers Jeffrey Jast, MD, Margaret Alvarez, APNP, Tracy Clay, APNP, Karl Larson, MD, Alexis Roy, APNP, and Pediatrician Dr. Paul Fischbuch.

Aspirus Woodruff Clinic – Maple Street patients also enjoy direct access to Laboratory Services, Radiology, Outpatient Therapies, Occupational Health, Pain Management, Emergency Care, Urgent Care, and the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center under one roof at Howard Young Medical Center.

“This facility is designed to focus on our patient’s overall experience, team-based care, and efficiency from the time you enter the parking lot, receive care from our teams, and even when exiting the facility,” Theiler added. “We are dedicated to continually improving our clinic and hospital to best serve our local and surrounding communities.”

To learn more about Aspirus Woodruff Clinic – Maple Street, providers, and services available, call 715-356-8140 or visit aspirus.org.

