Aspirus ‘Festival of Trees’ raises $200,000 to support community health services

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 25th anniversary of the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event was held in November, raising $200,000 to support healthcare services in the community.

Thousands of guests attended the festival, held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild. On display were more than 125 holiday trees, wreaths, mantels, and specialty items donated by talented people in the community to be raffled or auctioned off.

“With support from the community and festival committee, the Festival of Trees was a tremendous success,” says Kim Smerda, fund development specialist for Aspirus Health Foundation. “It was wonderful to be back in person, and we are grateful for the dedicated participation of businesses, individuals, and volunteers. We could not do it without them.”

Proceeds from the Festival of Trees will support programs and services provided by Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services and the Aspirus Family House.

“It is with the help of philanthropy that we are able to provide these services and programs that mean so much to patients and families,” says Lanna Scannell, vice president of system philanthropy for Aspirus Health Foundation. “It is truly humbling to see such a level of community support.”

For information about the Aspirus Health Foundation and opportunities to support local health care, visit www.aspirus.org/foundation.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.