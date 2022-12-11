Wisconsin volleyball falls short in quarterfinals

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers’ dream of back-to-back national titles is no more. Wisconsin fell to Pittsburgh 3-2 (23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13), ending their season in the quarterfinals.

Playing on their home floor, the Badgers erased a seven-point first-set deficit to stun Pitt. Wisconsin rallied to win the set 25-23. However, the Panthers rallied to win the second and third sets, both 25-21. Wisconsin came out firing in the fourth set, winning 25-19 to force a fifth. In the final set, Wisconsin trailed by as many as five points, before taking the lead at 13-12. However, Pitt had one final answer, going on a three-point streak to win the match and end the Badgers’ season.

Devyn Robinson led the attack for the Badgers with 21 kills. Sarah Franklin was second on the team with 15.

The loss snaps a streak of three straight semifinals reached by the Badgers. The loss was also their first at home all season. They end their season 28-4.

