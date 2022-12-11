News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau West wins the Marathon Cup

The Warriors topped Mosinee 4-1 Saturday to win the cup for the second straight year
Grant Halmstad of Wausau West and Daniel DeCaluwe square off in a face off.
By Ben Helwig
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau West Warriors hoisted the Marathon Cup for the second straight year Saturday night, topping Mosinee 4-1 at Greenheck Field House.

Wausau West, who beat East-Merrill United Thursday, controlled their game against Mosinee to claim the cup. First-period goals by Judah Leder and Grant Halmstad gave the Warriors an early advantage. They’d ride that to a 4-1 win to win the cup.

In the third-place contest, D.C. Everest pitched a shutout over East-Merrill United 2-0.

