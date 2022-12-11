UW Health Kids offers tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is quickly approaching, and parents are buying toys for kids of all ages.

Experts at UW Health Kids is working to ensure it is a safe and happy season for all by offering tips for injury-free holiday gift-giving for kids.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, in 2021 nearly 122,000 children younger than 15 in the United States were seen in emergency rooms for toy-related injuries. Toy-related injuries can include choking or cuts from broken toys. It said 60% of the kids that were seen in emergency rooms in 2021 were under age 5.

UW Health Kids Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel said toys are part of childhood and family memories during the holidays, but the last place a family wants to spend the holiday is in the emergency department because of a toy-related injury.

“The most important things parents or guardians can do is to make sure toys are age-appropriate, keep an eye on the child and look out for broken toys,” Kuehnel said.

UW Health Kids is offering the following tips to avoid toy-related injuries this holiday season:

Consider the child’s age when purchasing a toy or game.

Read the instructions carefully to assemble and use toys correctly.

Watch for small pieces, including button batteries, that could be in some electronic toys. The toys are meant for older kids, but can be a choking hazard for younger relatives.

Watch for any sharp edges, small parts or other potential choking hazards before purchasing a toy. For kids younger than 3, toys that involve small balls, magnets or marbles should be avoided, as they could be accidentally ingested.

Store toys in a container when kids are done playing.

Gifting of bikes, scooters and skateboards should be paired with protective gear such as a helmet and wrist guards.

Toys that have a projectile, like a foam dart, should not be aimed at other people’s faces to avoid eye injuries.

Home chemistry sets should be used under adult supervision and can contain chemicals or reactions that could be irritating to the skin.

