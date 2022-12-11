Traffic delays on I-90/94 in Juneau Co. after sweet potato semi catches fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi carrying sweet potatoes caught fire Sunday morning, causing traffic delays on the interstate in Juneau County.

The semi started on fire around 6:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes were blocked on I-90/94 earlier Sunday morning, but the left shoulder is now open to traffic.

The Deforest State Patrol said traffic is being rerouted at the Camp Douglas exit. They recommend taking 12 / 16 to Oakdale to get back on the interstate.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.