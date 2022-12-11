News and First Alert Weather App
Traffic delays on I-90/94 in Juneau Co. after sweet potato semi catches fire

(WSAZ)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A semi carrying sweet potatoes caught fire Sunday morning, causing traffic delays on the interstate in Juneau County.

The semi started on fire around 6:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes were blocked on I-90/94 earlier Sunday morning, but the left shoulder is now open to traffic.

The Deforest State Patrol said traffic is being rerouted at the Camp Douglas exit. They recommend taking 12 / 16 to Oakdale to get back on the interstate.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

