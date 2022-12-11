News and First Alert Weather App
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor

The toddler fell from the second floor of a high school gym while his family was at a wrestling tournament. (WTMJ, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WTMJ) - A Wisconsin toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet onto concrete at a high school wrestling tournament.

Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, was with his family last Saturday at Plymouth High School, supporting his older brother at a wrestling tournament. They were on the second floor of the high school’s gym, looking down on the match.

“When I think about it, it’s really like a knife tearing through me,” said AJ Hardenburg, Cainan’s dad.

Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly bruised skull when he fell 15 feet onto concrete at a high school wrestling tournament.(Source: Family photos, WTMJ via CNN)

He says he was standing in front of the stairs in what he thought was the best position to stop Cainan from trying to go down them.

“He walked up to the railing… and within a blink of an eye, he stepped through the railings and went face first down,” AJ Hardenburg said. “It was the most traumatic experience I’ve ever had in my life.”

Jennifer Hardenburg, Cainan’s mom, says the toddler hit the bottom stair about 15 feet below. She heard her husband yelling for help and ran after him.

“I saw him pick up Cainan who was screaming, crying, which in that moment I was thankful to hear. But AJ said he could feel the back of Cainan’s head growing in his hand,” she said.

Someone nearby called 911, and Cainan was taken by helicopter to Children’s Wisconsin. The toddler suffered a broken eye socket and badly bruised skull.

Just three days later, Cainan was healing at home, much to his family’s joy. Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

“We just hope that our story can reach out to other facilities, along with other families, to show that accidents happen and to please make sure you’re looking at your fences,” Jennifer Hardenburg said.

The family also says they’re thankful for the support they’ve received since the incident. A GoFundMe set up to help with medical bills has raised more than $10,000.

