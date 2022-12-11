News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”
A rare marine fossil in Australia is being compared to the “Rosetta Stone.”(Queensland Museum)

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Life-threatening crash happened Friday night in Waupaca Co.
Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A winter storm will bring rain, a wintry mix, and snow to the Badger State from Tuesday night...
First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say
The Glass Hat was established in 1880
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar

Latest News

FILE - Gloria Steinem and Dorothy Pitman Hughes attend the Ms. Foundation for Women Gloria...
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
Patti LaBelle performs during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, Dec....
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
A bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin.
Bomb threat disrupts Patti LaBelle concert in Wisconsin
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie,...
Accused Libyan bombmaker in Pan Am downing now in US custody