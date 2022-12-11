Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member.

In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.

“May he Rest in Peace and forever shine his bright soul down upon us,” Mlynarczyk said.

Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.❤️ https://t.co/dzj4ZqsjTP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 11, 2022

Hescock was recruited as a tight end to UW, and redshirted his freshman year in 2016 before transferring to Central Florida in 2017.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn honored Hescock on Twitter, writing, “We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight.”

We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family. pic.twitter.com/xaCUlpitbC — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 11, 2022

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.