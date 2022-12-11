News and First Alert Weather App
Former Badger Jake Hescock dies of cardiac arrest

Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA...
Central Florida tight end Jake Hescock (88) sets up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Hescock passed away on Sunday, according to a family member.

In a Facebook post Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, said that Hescock went for a jog in Boston on Tuesday, December 6 and collapsed. Mlynarczyk said he was given CPR and had been on life support at the hospital.

“May he Rest in Peace and forever shine his bright soul down upon us,” Mlynarczyk said.

Hescock was recruited as a tight end to UW, and redshirted his freshman year in 2016 before transferring to Central Florida in 2017.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn honored Hescock on Twitter, writing, “We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight.”

