First Alert Weather: A winter storm expected mid to late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The new week will feature active winter weather in North Central Wisconsin. The first couple of days will be the calm before the winter storm. Clouds will be common on Sunday and cool. Highs in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy and cool to end the weekend. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 20s. Clouds with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine on Monday. Afternoon readings top out in the upper 30s.

We are monitoring Tuesday night through Thursday for possible First Alert Weather Days due to a slow-moving, long-duration winter storm that is on track to impact the area.

A First Alert Weather Day is possible starting Tuesday night through at least Thursday, perhaps extending into Friday. (WSAW)

A storm system tracking across the Rockies on Monday will shift into the western Plains on Tuesday, and start to take aim at the Badger State Tuesday night. Tuesday is overcast and breezy with a chance of a wintry mix or rain toward evening from SW to NE. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are anticipated to impact the northern half of the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while rain, mixed with sleet/freezing rain is possible in the southern half of the region. This could lead to hazardous travel conditions Tuesday night into Wednesday for much of the area due to ice accumulation. As the day goes along Wednesday, the precipitation may taper to light rain, light freezing rain, drizzle, or freezing drizzle. Temperatures on Wednesday will be running in the low to mid 30s.

A winter storm will take aim at Wisconsin starting Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Rain, mixed with sleet, freezing rain, and rain will affect the area Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Snow or a mix possible in the north, while rain or freezing rain could affect Central Wisconsin. (WSAW)

As low-pressure shifts to the east, an additional round of moisture is expected to overspread the region Wednesday night. Initially, a wintry mix is on tap Wednesday evening, but as chillier air arrives, the wintry mix will go over to snow. Periods of snow will fall in the region overnight and for the day on Thursday. Once again, hazardous travel conditions are anticipated during this time frame due to snow-covered roads, along with reduced visibility due to brisk winds blowing and drifting snow. The snow is forecast to taper to light snow and snow showers on Friday. Highs on Thursday are in the upper 20s to low 30s, while in the upper 20s Friday. It is still too early to determine how much ice could accumulate in the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, along with total snowfall from the winter storm. No less, have the ice melt and snow shovel on stand by for the second half of the week.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain could change to snow across the area Wednesday night. (WSAW)

Periods of snow and a bit breezy on Thursday. Hazardous travel conditions possible. (WSAW)

Snow and brisk winds are forecast for Friday. (WSAW)

Times of snow showers and breezy Friday. (WSAW)

Next weekend could once again feature snow showers on Saturday, as well as a brisk wind. Highs in the upper 20s. Colder next Sunday, December 18th with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 10s.

