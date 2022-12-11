First Alert Weather: Possible winter storm in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second weekend of December started out with light snow and snow showers in North Central Wisconsin. Accumulations ranged from a coating to around 1″, creating slippery travel conditions. The snow showers will be tapering off Saturday evening, with clouds sticking around for Saturday night. Lows by morning Sunday in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy tonight. (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy on Sunday and a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Clouds with perhaps some breaks of sunshine on Monday. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy and cool to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. (WSAW)

Attention then turns to our next weather maker, which will be a winter storm moving across the Midwest. The storm will be organizing in the Rockies and western Plains Monday into Tuesday, tracking toward the western Great Lakes for Wednesday. Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of snow, a wintry mix, or rain showers toward evening. Highs Tuesday in the upper 30s. Snow or a wintry mix is anticipated Tuesday night in the Northwoods, while rain showers will mix with sleet and freezing rain Tuesday night, perhaps changing to snow Wednesday morning in Central Wisconsin. Messy conditions are anticipated Wednesday with periods of snow, perhaps mixed with sleet or freezing rain in Central Wisconsin at times. Temperatures will be steady in the low to mid 30s. As for snowfall accumulations, the best chances of plowable, accumulating snow will be in the northern half of the area, where snow could fall the longest during this winter storm. Some ice accumulation is possible as well. Either way, hazardous travel conditions are anticipated Tuesday night into at least Wednesday night.

A possible First Alert Weather Day Tuesday night, Wednesday, and maybe even Thursday. (WSAW)

Low pressure will be tracking toward the Upper Midwest on Tuesday night. (WSAW)

Rain south, a mix central, and snow north on Wednesday. (WSAW)

Light snow or snow showers are possible on Thursday. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers Thursday night. (WSAW)

Accumulating snow is a good possibility for the northern half of the area from Tuesday night through Thursday night. (WSAW)

As the low slowly travels to the east Wednesday night into Thursday, light snow and snow showers will be impacting the area. Highs on Thursday are in the low 30s. Snow showers remain in the forecast for Friday with highs in the low 30s. Next Saturday has considerable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Be sure to check back for updates on the winter storm for mid to late week and see if First Alert Weather Days will be needed.

