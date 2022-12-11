Emergency crews respond to Pittsville Fire
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Pittsville, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire crews battled a fire at Gardner Trucking in Pittsville on Saturday night. That’s according to Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department assisting on the scene. It’s located off Highway 73.
Several other agencies emergency staff also responded.
The incident is still developing and we will work to bring you an update when we have more information.
