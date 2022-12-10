Your Town Wausau: Athletic Park’s historic presence in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the corner of Fifth Street and Wausau Avenue, nestled into the neighborhoods of northern Wausau, sits Athletic Park. The pinnacle of baseball in Wausau was built back in 1912 as the popularity of baseball continued to spread throughout the country.

In 1919, the park was given over to the control of the city. With it, a unique group of caretakers oversaw the park.

“It was actually kind of run by the Wisconsin Valley Electric Company, which is kind of an interesting development,” says Ben Clark, archivist historian at the Marathon County Historical Society. “Back in those days, the electric company had a lot of influence.”

The electric company helped bring people to different areas of the city and provide community entertainment. The baseball being played was just the start at Athletic Park.

“During the winters, they would flood it and that’s where they’d have hockey games and ice skating,” says Clark.

Even with other activities, baseball was still the prime function of the park in its early days, attracting a slew of minor-league teams over the course of time. The Wausau Lumberjacks had multiple stints at Athletic Park as an affiliate of Major League teams. Later, from the mid-70′s to 1990, the Wausau Timbers called Athletic Park home as a minor league affiliate. As teams came and went over the decades, a new team moved in 1994 as part of a new collegiate summer league; the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Woodchucks were one of the original five teams in the Northwoods League’s inaugural season in 1994. The team played their first game at Athletic Park on June 12, 1994, beating the Manitowoc Skunks 12-8. While the Woodchucks never left Athletic Park, the old stadium began to deteriorate over time. Then, in 2012, Mark Macdonal stepped in as the new owner. He took control of the Woodchucks with a vision for the future.

“I kinda knew the stadium was in need of repairs,” says Macdonald. “At that time, they called it historic which was a code word for old and rundown.”

Macdonald noticed a lack of families and business outings at Woodchucks games in his first few years as owner. To help bring the community feel back to Athletic Park, renovations were made to the yard, including new suite areas, a community park, newer seating, and a new entrance to the stadium. One thing that wouldn’t change in the renovations, is the historic granite wall that was built in 1936.

“During the Great Depression, New Deal programs used labor to build those granite walls that became part of the iconic atmosphere and the look of the park,” says Clark.

Macdonald said that building around those walls created challenges over the course of renovations. However, the wall was also his favorite part of the park and made sure to tie the new adds in with the old style. New additions have helped bring back more of a family atmosphere at Athletic Park, all while maintaining the charm of a neighborhood ballpark, one that’s revered around the midwest.

“I think we kind of blended the old with the new to kind of accentuate the wall and bring out the historic aspects of Athletic Park,” says Macdonald. “It’s been called the Wrigley Field of the Northwoods League.”

Next year, Athletic Park will be getting a new video board in right field, coinciding with the Woodchucks’ 30th season at the park. As the park has evolved and changed over time, the history that’s remained is what makes it such a shining symbol in Wausau.

“I really do think that we have created one of the most unique, interesting baseball stadiums in the state of Wisconsin, probably all over the Midwest,” says Macdonald. “I mean there are bigger stadiums. There are stadiums that seat more, but I don’t know if there’s anything as interesting or as fun. Athletic Park is a wonderful community asset and it’s something Wausau can be proud of.”

