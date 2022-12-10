News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Rapids set to start a Historic Preservation Commission

The committe will work to preserve older buildings in the community
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is looking for members to join their new Historic Preservation Commission. With this new commission, Wisconsin Rapids hopes to introduce tax credits to residents who own older architecture.

The mayor will choose four residents as regular members and two other members as alternates, who will each serve two to three years.

“We have these large historic homes and some historical commercial buildings that we’ve seen demolished over the years, so we lose that integrity and fabric of our community. It’s a way to hopefully entice some property owners to reinvest in their property and maintain those historic characteristics for future generations” says Director of Community Development Kyle Kearns.

This commission will look to find historic landmarks of significance and help protect structures from being destroyed. Some properties selected must have approval from the Common Council, before seeking tax credits.

