Waupaca Co. crash sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a one vehicle crash around 9:31 p.m. Friday night in the Town of Caledonia, about 5 miles east of Fremont.

It happened on Highway 45, north of County Highway W.

The vehicle was traveling southbound, lost control, hit a ditch and rolled. The driver was alone and was ejected. The person was taken to ThedaStar with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fremont Ambulance, Dale Fire Department, Dale First Responders and Outagamie County Sheriff Department.

