UWSP men’s hockey picks up big win over UW-Eau Claire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point men’s hockey picked up a dominating 6-2 win over UW-Eau Claire Friday night. The Blugolds are ranked No. 14, one ahead of the Pointers’ No. 15 ranking.

After falling behind 1-0 through one period, Conor Witherspoon and the Pointers’ offense exploded. WItherspoon recorded a hat trick in the third period, while Evan Junker, Fletcher Anderson and David Hill scored goals in the third period.

UWSP hockey moves to 7-1-3 on the season. They’ll travel to UW-Eau Claire on Saturday at 7 pm.

