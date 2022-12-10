Postal worker shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple Milwaukee news station affiliates including WDJT-Channel 58, they have confirmed through their local law enforcement officials and USPS that a postal worker was shot and killed in Milwaukee near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue.

The Milwaukee Fire Department states that they were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. Friday evening for a report of a person down. They added that the person was found deceased at the scene. Milwaukee police only stated they responded to reports of a shooting.

Police were seen searching a USPS vehicle, though it is unclear if the driver was one of the workers reported at the scene or the individual who was killed. Milwaukee police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man who had over 18 years of service with USPS.

According to CBS 58, Milwaukee police are continuing to seek unknown suspects. Anyone that has information about the incident is encouraged to contact Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455, the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

