Marshfield, Newman boys, Athens girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 9 prep highlights

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Marshfield boys basketball picked up wins Friday night, while Athens girls basketball picked up a win as well.

Marshfield handled Wisconsin Rapids with ease, running away in the second half to open Wisconsin Valley Conference play with a 71-47 win.

Newman Catholic showed why they are ranked #1 in D5, controlling their contest against Abbotsford from the start on their way to a 77-37 win.

Athens girls basketball hadn’t won a game by less than 24 points ahead of their contest against Stratford. The Tigers broke that mark, but only slightly as the Blue Jays won 58-36.

