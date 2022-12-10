Marshfield, Newman boys, Athens girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 9 prep highlights
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Newman Catholic and Marshfield boys basketball picked up wins Friday night, while Athens girls basketball picked up a win as well.
Marshfield handled Wisconsin Rapids with ease, running away in the second half to open Wisconsin Valley Conference play with a 71-47 win.
Newman Catholic showed why they are ranked #1 in D5, controlling their contest against Abbotsford from the start on their way to a 77-37 win.
Athens girls basketball hadn’t won a game by less than 24 points ahead of their contest against Stratford. The Tigers broke that mark, but only slightly as the Blue Jays won 58-36.
