Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses

By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc.

Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.

“As we look at the surge that’s coming, our ability to care for everybody, with the appropriate level of care is really tricky right now,” says Wicklander

Despite being far removed from the peak of the covid pandemic, Marshfield Clinic says the battle is still ongoing. “We are seeing higher traffic flows through our emergency department and urgent care,” says Marilyn King, Infection Preventionist, RN, Marshfield Clinic. “It’s still here, we’re over it, but it’s not over yet.”

As cases rise, so do the concerns. But, there are ways of protecting you and your loved ones.

“If you’re sick, or don’t feel well, don’t go to work, stay home and kind of isolate yourself,” says Wicklander.

“The vaccines do work, they do help, social distancing, staying home if you’re sick,” says King. “That’s still super important.”

If you are severe issues, such as trouble breathing, both Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus strongly suggest going to an emergency room. For anything less severe, patients can utilize their urgent care facilities.

