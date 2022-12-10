Christmas Wonderland opens at Rondele Ranch

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rondele Ranch in Harshaw opened its Christmas Wonderland light show with 20 acres to stroll through and over a million lights.

Visitor Angelo Esposito moved to Woodruff from Phoenix last year and enjoys having a white Christmas this year.

“You get to pack in a lot more of the season. A lot of the exhibits are really cool. They seem really family-oriented. Good photo ops, and good stuff for Snapchat, Tik Tok, and whatnot. It’s all good,” says Esposito.

The exhibits are all created on-site in their own version of Santa’s workshop. Creative Director Tina Woltman adds to it every year, “I just love Christmas, and I’ve always had a love for art, so I just combined the two and this is the result.”

Beyond celebrating the season, Christmas Wonderland supports the community. “We work with non-profits from Rhinelander, Minocqua, Tomahawk, and proceeds from this event helps support their needs that they have throughout the year,” says Sales and Marketing Director Vonda Backhaus.

Backhaus says Christmas Wonderland is one of her favorite things about working at Rondele Ranch, “Watching Christmas through a child’s eye. Bringing families together for the holidays.”

The light show is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday up until the 23rd. It’s closed on Dec. 24 but will reopen on Christmas Day. It costs $20 per car to enter.

