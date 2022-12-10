News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Christmas Wonderland opens at Rondele Ranch

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rondele Ranch in Harshaw opened its Christmas Wonderland light show with 20 acres to stroll through and over a million lights.

Visitor Angelo Esposito moved to Woodruff from Phoenix last year and enjoys having a white Christmas this year.

“You get to pack in a lot more of the season. A lot of the exhibits are really cool. They seem really family-oriented. Good photo ops, and good stuff for Snapchat, Tik Tok, and whatnot. It’s all good,” says Esposito.

The exhibits are all created on-site in their own version of Santa’s workshop. Creative Director Tina Woltman adds to it every year, “I just love Christmas, and I’ve always had a love for art, so I just combined the two and this is the result.”

Beyond celebrating the season, Christmas Wonderland supports the community. “We work with non-profits from Rhinelander, Minocqua, Tomahawk, and proceeds from this event helps support their needs that they have throughout the year,” says Sales and Marketing Director Vonda Backhaus.

Backhaus says Christmas Wonderland is one of her favorite things about working at Rondele Ranch, “Watching Christmas through a child’s eye. Bringing families together for the holidays.”

The light show is open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday up until the 23rd. It’s closed on Dec. 24 but will reopen on Christmas Day. It costs $20 per car to enter.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash near Marathon
The Glass Hat was established in 1880
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
Messy and tricky travel possible south of HWY 10 Friday as 1-4 inches of snow falls
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A Stevens Point, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday when the truck he was riding in crashed in...
Stevens Point man, Kansas teen killed in crash outside Wichita
UPDATE: Fraud convict dies days after warrant issued

Latest News

Rondele Ranch Opens Christmas Light Show
Rondele Ranch Opens Christmas Light Show
Newman's Jackson Pfender in a game against Abbotsford.
Marshfield, Newman boys, Athens girls basketball pick up wins in Dec. 9 prep highlights
Postal worker shot and killed in Milwaukee Dec. 9
Postal worker shot and killed in Milwaukee
Originally Yawkey Park, Athletic Park was built in 1912.
Your Town Wausau: Athletic Park’s historic presence in Wausau