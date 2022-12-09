Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here.

“The lumberjacks would come back, out of the camps into town, with pay burning a hole in their pockets and they would spend it on booze and get in fights,” says Wausau Historian Ben Clark.

Over time, where the bars were located played a big role in getting consistent business. “Some of those, Glass Hat, Hiawatha, and longer standing bars are associated by the rail station as people are coming into town,” says Clark.

However, you can’t talk about alcohol without talking about prohibition. Only a handful of bars in Wausau survived it that are still around today.

“There is that long consistency and it’s certainly an important part of the culture here and has been since the beginning,” says Clark. “And it seems like that’s not going to change. Even during prohibition, arguably, maybe it didn’t change as much as it was expected to.”

What is Wausau’s oldest bar you might ask?

The Glass Hat was established all the way back in 1880. Following closely behind is Lappnows which was established in 1893, Hiawatha was established in 1903, and The Polack Inn in 1910.

Throughout the years, Wausau has been recognized for its beautiful architecture and landmarks, but it’s been the local watering holes that people have seemed to enjoy just as much for over a century.

