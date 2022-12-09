News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar

By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here.

“The lumberjacks would come back, out of the camps into town, with pay burning a hole in their pockets and they would spend it on booze and get in fights,” says Wausau Historian Ben Clark.

Over time, where the bars were located played a big role in getting consistent business. “Some of those, Glass Hat, Hiawatha, and longer standing bars are associated by the rail station as people are coming into town,” says Clark.

However, you can’t talk about alcohol without talking about prohibition. Only a handful of bars in Wausau survived it that are still around today.

“There is that long consistency and it’s certainly an important part of the culture here and has been since the beginning,” says Clark. “And it seems like that’s not going to change. Even during prohibition, arguably, maybe it didn’t change as much as it was expected to.”

What is Wausau’s oldest bar you might ask?

The Glass Hat was established all the way back in 1880. Following closely behind is Lappnows which was established in 1893, Hiawatha was established in 1903, and The Polack Inn in 1910.

Throughout the years, Wausau has been recognized for its beautiful architecture and landmarks, but it’s been the local watering holes that people have seemed to enjoy just as much for over a century.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
A First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow causing tricky travel conditions south of...
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

Latest News

Win Brockmeyer's plaque at Wausau East High School.
Your Town Wausau: Win Brockmeyer’s legacy at Wausau High
The Yawkey House in downtown Wausau.
Your Town Wausau: Architectural masterpieces
Your Town Wausau
History of drinking in Wausau dates back to bars still in existence
Your Town Wausau
Wausau home to plethora of properties with unique historic pasts