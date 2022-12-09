Your Town Wausau: Win Brockmeyer’s legacy at Wausau High

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau football scene is currently split into four area teams: D.C. Everest, Newman Catholic, Wausau West and Wausau East.

But at one point, they were united by one school - Wausau High School. That football team was one of the team’s best teams in the state, and it was coached by one of the best coaches in the state.

Win Brockmeyer.

For 37 years, Brockmeyer led Wausau High. He won 230 games in his 272 games coached.

“He treated you like a man, but he was like a good parent. discipline was important,” former player Bob Rakow said.

That approach led Win to live up to his name. In addition to games won, Brockmeyer set a state record of 46 straight wins at the time, which has since been topped only twice. His team’s won 26 conference championships.

The success came from respect earned by his players and fellow coaches.

“By and large..most players that played for him enjoyed playing for him. Realized what a fine person he was,” Rakow said. “What a hard-working person and how much he loved Wausau football.”

By the time Win retired in 1970, Wausau High School had split into two schools, and the current four football teams existed in the greater Wausau Area.

Football had changed, but the name never was forgotten.

“I knew my grandma and grandpa went to Wausau High, my dad went to Wausau High,” former Wausau West player Tim Freiberg said. “So I definitely heard about Wausau football.”

Now, over 50 years after his retirement, the Brockmeyer named has new life.

Each year, one athlete from one of the four area schools wins the Win Brockmeyer Scholarship Award on an annual basis. They are named the best football player in the Wausau area.

“It represents maybe what he would’ve wanted to keep his name and legacy going in the Wausau area. In the Wausau football community.”

27 athletes have won the award in 27 years, with the four pillars being aggressiveness, courage, physical development and sportsmanship.

“I think that award really exemplifies what he spoke, what he did and what he believed in,” Rakow said.

Some call it the local Heisman award, named after the award given to the best player in college football. But the Brockmeyer is meant to represent true greatness in the past and in the future.

”We would be fine if it didn’t happen,” Sue Nelson of the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin said, “but the fact that someone thought it was important enough to do it. It now h as become part of the heritage of our community.”

This year’s award will be given out next Friday, December 16.

