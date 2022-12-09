Your Town Wausau: Architectural masterpieces

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau prides itself on being unique. Like the architecture of many houses, preserved from yesteryear. Within the city are three districts on the National Register of Historic Places.

”We have a lot of standalone houses also on the National Register. But to have three districts in the city, you know, on the National Register, I think is quite an achievement for this city,” said Gary Gisselman, historian with the Marathon County Historical Society.

There’s the Andrew Warren District. In it sits the Yawkey House, a neoclassical home built in 1900 by Cyrus and Alice Yawkey.

“They were new newcomers to the community. And they really wanted to make a quite a statement. And they built this, this really wonderful house,” said Gisselman.

The Marathon County Historical Society bought the Yawkey house in 1950. In 2008, they gave it a restoration and now you can tour the house.

“The preservation movement, and Wausau really strives to preserve and speak to these houses so that they are preserved that they aren’t raised for some kind of new development”

If the Yawkey house isn’t the most popular one in Wausau, then it has to be their daughter’s home, The Leigh Yawkey and A.P. Woodson house, built in 1914.

“Which is a prairie School style of house.”

The Woodson’s sold the house to the Immanuel Baptist Church in 1954. The Historical Society later purchased the property in 1995.

“Fortunately, the neighborhoods have pretty much stood the test of time. And I think that people are still interested in in seeing these parts of our history that that the houses speak to,” Gisselman said.

Marathon County is home to 30 properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition to the Andrew Warren Historic District, there’s also East Hill and Highland Park. Highland Park was just added to the Register October 17 of this year.

