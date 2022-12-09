Women’s Community faces funding loss

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Women’s Community may lose $102,000 a year from the state now that their grant is re-classified as competitive. Shelters are now forced to compete for money instead of automatically receiving the funds.

“A number of shelter programs lost all of their funding, so that is a real danger,” says Women’s Community Executive Director Jane Graham Jennings. The change was pushed back to 2024, but if the initial plan is any indication, the future doesn’t look bright.

Government money goes to contracted services. That means the state funds are used specifically for shelter programs for each organization.

“In central Wisconsin, only one shelter was funded from the shelter funding that we used to all historically get,” says Jennings. “This is problematic because in our region we rely on the other shelters to support families when we’re full to capacity.”

In recent years, the women’s community sees families staying for longer periods of time out of necessity.

“The resources available to them outside the shelter to try to get into an apartment just aren’t there, so they come in, it’s intended to be a short term, but we see people that are sometimes here eight to ten months,” Jennings says. “The more contact a survivor has with a domestic abuse agency, the better off their long-term safety is.”

Jennings is grateful for the extra year to plan for additional funding. She says people who have loved ones that are impacted, or that just appreciate their work are the lifeblood of the organization.

Outreach, day services, and education the women’s community provides will not be impacted if the funding doesn’t come through.

