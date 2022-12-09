Wausau Water Works proposes new rate increases for 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Water Works is proposing two rate increase increases to cover the costs of the new Drinking Water Treatment Facility and upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Facility.

The proposed 65% rate increase includes the remaining debt coverage for the new facility, the GAC treatment process, increased capital project cost projections, and increased operational expenses of equipment and material.

The city will submit the rate case request to the PSC on Dec. 15. The PSC review process takes about 4 months and there will be a public hearing that will be noticed in the paper and the city will also notice the public. After the review period and public hearing, the PSC will establish a new water rate and set a date for implementation. The anticipated date would be around June 1.

In 2020, sewer rates increased which included the total amount necessary to cover the wastewater treatment facility upgrades. The proposed 5% increase is primarily due to increased capital project costs and increased operational costs. This proposal is anticipated to be implemented by March 1.

The rate increases were expected and discussed during the planning and design of the facilities, though the new rates are higher than initially presented due to increasing costs, new regulation requirements, and additional features.

The City’s financial planner, Ehlers, worked with City Finance and Utility staff to determine the proposed rates and is proposing a water rate increase of 65% and a wastewater rate of 5%. The wastewater rates are set locally by the City Council, while the water rates are set by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

In 2020, the city proposed rates that would cover the entire construction costs for the Drinking Water Treatment Facility. However, the PSC only allowed rates to be increased to cover a portion of the project loan.

Since then, there have been new regulatory developments in addition to increases in costs to operations and projects. One of the significant projects coming immediately is the Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Process to remove PFAS.

The rate increases are estimated to have, on average, a monthly increase of about $20 for water and sewer.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.