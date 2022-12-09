News and First Alert Weather App
Rondele Ranch Christmas light show in Harshaw opens Friday

Rondele Ranch in Harshaw presents A Christmas Wonderland
Rondele Ranch in Harshaw presents A Christmas Wonderland(Rondele Ranch)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARSHAW, Wis. (WSAW) - A holiday lights display in Harshaw will open for its sixth season on Friday.

Rondele Ranch is known for hosting events both indoor and outdoor, but during December it becomes a Christmas Wonderland. The displays feature more than one million lights in custom displays.

Rondele Ranch is open for walking tours from 4-9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sundays Dec. 9-11; Dec. 16-18; and Dec. 23. and Christmas Day. It will be closed Dec. 24. On weekends, families can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Driving tours will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Cost is $20 per vehicle with proceeds benefitting the Salvation Army and other local non-profit organizations.

Rondele Ranch is located at 8959 County Hwy K in Harshaw. It’s 15 minutes from Rhinelander.

Donations of new and unwrapped toys can be brought to Rondele Ranch. It has teamed up with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and Kindness for Kids, Inc to bless needy families in our area by helping provide gifts for Christmas.

