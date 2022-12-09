News and First Alert Weather App
Rhinelander FBLA and DECA hold annual Jeans for Teens Drive

(Rhinelander School District)
By Sean White
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The holiday season is fast approaching, and this year there are still many families left struggling to just get by. Rhinelander High School FBLA/DECA is looking to help out with their “Jeans for Teens” drive.

Starting Dec. 15-Jan. 3, the group will be collecting gently used jeans and giving them to teens and others in the community who need them.

About 17 percent of children in the Northwoods live below the poverty level. These children may go through their day-to-day life without the necessities needed to live a healthy life such as food, shelter, and clothes.

The collection sites to drop off your jean donations are at Rhinelander High School, James Williams Middle School, Crescent Elementary School, Pelican Elementary School, Maurices, Rhinelander District Library, A La Mode, Bath and Body Creations, and the YMCA.

Look for a big box wrapped in colorful Christmas paper.

Jeans of all conditions and colors will gladly be accepted. Donated jeans will go to the local Frederick Place for local children and families.

For more information, contact Taylor Riopel, VP of community service for FBLA/DECA, at 715-493-3220 or riopetay@sdrschools.org.

