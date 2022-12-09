News and First Alert Weather App
Recipe: Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Chocolate Mascarpone Pie

Mascarpone pie
Mascarpone pie(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Looking for a last-minute dessert idea for your next holiday gathering?

Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese out of Waterloo has award-winning chocolate Mascarpone cheese and a really easy recipe for a Chocolate Mascarpone pie.

Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Chocolate Mascarpone Pie

Ingredients

Crumb crust:

· 1 cup chocolate wafer cookie crumbs

· 3 Tbsp. sugar

· ¼ cup butter, melted, plus more for pan

·

Filling:

· 16 oz. Crave Brothers Farmstead Classics Mascarpone

· 6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, melted

· 2 Tbsp. Kahlua or Amaretto

Preparation

For the crust: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Butter a 9-inch pie pan. Stir the cookie crumbs, sugar, and melted butter together. Press the crumbs evenly in the pan. Bake six minutes. Set aside to cool. (Or you can purchase an oreo cookie crust.)

For the filling: In a large bowl and using a large spoon, stir the mascarpone and melted chocolate together until blended and no white streaks remain. Stir in the Kahlua or Amaretto. Immediately spread the filling in the cooled crust. Cover and refrigerate one hour. Serve with whipped cream.

