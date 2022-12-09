Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph Country Christmas

RUDOLPH, Wis. (WSAW) - Preparations are underway for the annual Rudolph’s Country Christmas.

Rudolph, Wisconsin is home to more than just 500 people. The Rudolph County Christmas brings in around 4,000 people to enjoy crafts, demonstrations and buggy rides, and other Christmas-related festivities. The event is Saturday, Dec. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the fire department.

Events include crafts, live music, face painting, a 5K, parades and fireworks. Plus, people can stop by the post office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to mail Christmas cards with the special Rudolph postmark.

