Portage County man sentenced for drunk driving crash that killed family dog

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday, Special Prosecutor and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced that Thomas Higgins, 48, was sentenced to 2 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision with an additional year of concurrent jail.

The State recommended that Higgins serve 7.5 years of initial confinement and 5 years of extended supervision and argued that the charges against Higgins should be served consecutively for a total sentence of 8.5 years of confinement and 5 years of extended supervision.

The sentence comes from a drunk driving crash on July 24, 2021, around 4 p.m. in the Town of Stockton in Portage County. Higgins had a .335 blood alcohol content level and the crash caused life-changing physical injuries and emotional trauma to the victims and the death of a beloved dog.

District Attorney Eric Toney, acting as Special Prosecutor, stated “Drunk driving destroys lives and families while creating significant danger to the community. This is a terrible example of the harm drunk driving causes and the life-changing impact it inflicted to these victims, including the death of a beloved family dog. Their lives will never be the same from the injuries and emotional trauma caused by the defendant’s decision to drink and drive. I pray this sentence offers some measure of justice to the victims and deters others from making the decision to drink and drive.”

Injuries suffered include cervical spine fracture, skull fracture, concussion, laceration to the face and scalp, rib fractures, and glass embedded in an eye, the face, chest, and throat.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.