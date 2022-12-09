News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Northcentral Technical College using ‘Timberwolf Table’ food pantry to help students fight food insecurity

The food pantry was created in 2017 by a group of student leaders.
The food pantry was created in 2017 by a group of student leaders.(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Northcentral Technical College, the Timberwolf Table is a campus food pantry helping students in need of a meal for five years.

“We want to feed a student for a day,” says Shawn Sullivan, Director of Student Development. ”It’s just a nice mix of ways that students can grab food and be able to know that at least for one day, they’re gonna have something to eat.”

Back in 2017, students began speaking out about the lack of food they received at home.

“Sometimes, when we would have events that would have free food, students would tell us this is the only meal they were going to have that day,” says Simmons. “So as you continue to hear that, and as students share that information, we saw that there was the need.”

Student leaders then took action, ultimately creating the Timberwolf Table. A food pantry that not only provides food for those in need, but one that ends the stigma surrounding food pantries, allowing students to remain anonymous.

“I think it’s something that’s really important, something that isn’t talked about enough, something that’s stigmatized,” says Keira Simmons, Student Development Specialist, NTC. “And so just the fact that you know it’s out there and people are talking about it and that it’s here, I was so excited about that.”

There aren’t any specific requirements to receive food from the Timberwolf Table.

“That’s not a definition we’re interested in creating,” says Sullivan. “If a student needs food, then they feel like they need food, they need food.”

Five years and counting for all the good Timberwolf table has done for the NTC campus and the students who are leading the cause.

“Not only does the college community rally around our students to help them with anything they need to be successful here, but especially they will focus on Timberwolf Table.”

To learn more about Timberwolf Table, and how you can donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
Jim Leonhard not returning to Badgers for 2023 season
A First Alert Weather Day for accumulating snow causing tricky travel conditions south of...
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Stevens Point postal truck
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time

Latest News

Two Delta Dental employees from Brush Book Bed delivers books, pajamas toothpaste and...
Delta Dental delivers 271 pajamas to kids in crisis
Accepting items at the DCE Administration Building
D.C. Everest School District seeks items for their Winter Wish List drive
Send us pictures of your incredible light displays this holiday season.
Incredible Lights - Show us your light displays
Marshfield Medical Center and Y106.5 host CMNH Radiothon