Northcentral Technical College using ‘Timberwolf Table’ food pantry to help students fight food insecurity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At Northcentral Technical College, the Timberwolf Table is a campus food pantry helping students in need of a meal for five years.

“We want to feed a student for a day,” says Shawn Sullivan, Director of Student Development. ”It’s just a nice mix of ways that students can grab food and be able to know that at least for one day, they’re gonna have something to eat.”

Back in 2017, students began speaking out about the lack of food they received at home.

“Sometimes, when we would have events that would have free food, students would tell us this is the only meal they were going to have that day,” says Simmons. “So as you continue to hear that, and as students share that information, we saw that there was the need.”

Student leaders then took action, ultimately creating the Timberwolf Table. A food pantry that not only provides food for those in need, but one that ends the stigma surrounding food pantries, allowing students to remain anonymous.

“I think it’s something that’s really important, something that isn’t talked about enough, something that’s stigmatized,” says Keira Simmons, Student Development Specialist, NTC. “And so just the fact that you know it’s out there and people are talking about it and that it’s here, I was so excited about that.”

There aren’t any specific requirements to receive food from the Timberwolf Table.

“That’s not a definition we’re interested in creating,” says Sullivan. “If a student needs food, then they feel like they need food, they need food.”

Five years and counting for all the good Timberwolf table has done for the NTC campus and the students who are leading the cause.

“Not only does the college community rally around our students to help them with anything they need to be successful here, but especially they will focus on Timberwolf Table.”

To learn more about Timberwolf Table, and how you can donate, click here.

