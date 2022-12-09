News and First Alert Weather App
Mosinee, Wausau West hockey advance to Marathon Cup final, Lakeland girls basketball picks up win

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mosinee and Wausau West hockey will meet yet again in the Marathon Cup, advancing to the final. Lakeland girls basketball also picked up a win over Mosinee.

Mosinee fell down 1-0 to D.C. Everest on a goal scored from Keaton Oettinger in the first period. However, just a few minutes later, a shot from Ethan Oatman deflected of the goalie’s pads and Krystol Pokomy put the rebound in the back of the net. The goal propelled Mosinee to a 5-1 win.

In the earlier game, Wausau West scored three goals in the first period to defeat East/Merrill United 6-1. Chase Crass, Judal Leder and Hendriz Damrow scored the three goals for the Warriors.

Down in Mosinee, Lakeland dominated their conference rivals, 80-46, to take the win.

