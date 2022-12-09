Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Staff from the Merrill Police Department say they are not immune from receiving calls from scammers. Between Thursday and Friday, the police department’s front desk receive 17 calls from scammers.

“Some claiming we won Publisher’s Clearinghouse. Some claiming they were Medicare affiliated. Sometimes they claim they are with a government entity. All of them will eventually ask for money wired to them in strange ways,” a post on Facebook read.

The department is urging people to talk with elderly friends and relatives about how scams work, noting ‘scam season is upon us’.

Scammers typically target seniors because they are generally less technically savvy. They are also sometimes lonely and more willing to stay on the phone and listen. And sadly their judgment can be impaired by memory loss, dementia or other age-related issues. Scammers also know elderly people may have a large about of money in savings.

The Merrill Police Department said all of the scam calls displayed ‘spoofed’ numbers showing the phone call was local.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection offers a free guide to help seniors and their families recognize scams. If you wish to receive a printed version of the Senior Guide by mail, contact the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 to request a copy.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.