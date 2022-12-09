News and First Alert Weather App
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S. (Source: Rick Vetter)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc middle school is closed Friday after spiders bit a student and teacher.

Dozens of yellow sac spiders have been found at Wilson Middle School, according to a letter from Principal Cory Erlandson.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, a student in class brushed a spider off her arm, which became itchy and swollen.

“The school nurse provided medical attention and the student’s parents were called. The student went home at the normal release time since it was close to the end of the school day,” reads a letter sent to parents.

A teacher was also bitten by a spider and needed medical attention for swelling, itching, and pain.

“Yellow sac spider bites are not lethal but they can be very painful at the outset and resemble an allergic reaction, according to the Pennsylvania State University, Department of Entomology website,” reads the letter sent to parents.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the yellow sac spider.

Valley Pest Control was working to eradicate the spiders Friday.

Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.
Pest control works to eliminated yellow sac spiders at a Manitowoc school.(WBAY)

Erlandson says school is expected to resume Monday, Dec. 12.

“We are not aware of any other students or staff being bitten; however, parents should be on the lookout for symptoms such as a red, inflamed, sometimes itchy or painful bump on the skin. The Mayo Clinic recommends seeking medical care if you have severe pain, abdominal cramping or a growing wound at the bite site; problems breathing or swallowing; or the area of the sore has spreading redness or red streaks,” Erlandson writes.

Michigan State University says yellow sac spiders are “active hunters.”

“Yellow sac spiders are ‘active hunters,’ searching for prey rather than capturing it within a web. It is during these nighttime forays that the spiders encounter humans and bite when they become trapped between a person’s skin and sheets, clothing, shoes, and the like,” reads research from MSU.

“The yellow sac spiders probably account for more human bites that any other type of spider.”

