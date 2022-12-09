Gov. Evers, DWD recognizes exemplary veterans employers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, last week attended an event in Milwaukee honoring Rockwell Automation and We Energies as part of DWD’s Vets Ready Employer Initiative.

“By supporting veterans and their families, these companies are making a difference for Wisconsinites across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “Our Vets Ready award and the recipients’ hard work amplify the value veterans bring to the workforce, and I was glad to recognize and honor these employers, like Rockwell Automation and We Energies, who go above and beyond to support veterans and their families.”

The Vets Ready Initiative encourages employers to establish a support system within their workplace, hire and retain more veterans, and connect with veterans in the community and their families. Businesses are separated into three categories and either receive a gold or silver certification. For 2022, DWD is honoring 10 employers statewide for their achievements in highlighting the importance of veterans in Wisconsin’s workforce.

“Wisconsin’s veterans bring critically important skills to the workforce, and their contributions have helped our economy achieve record-breaking performance this year,” said DWD Secretary-designee Pechacek. “By leveraging the experience and talents of veterans, Wisconsin’s award-winning Vets Ready employers are building a more competitive workforce while creating stronger communities. DWD applauds these efforts.”

An advanced manufacturing academy at Rockwell Automation provides 12 weeks of intensive, in-demand skills training to military veterans with room and board included, while We Energies keeps its veterans connected through professional development and business resource groups. These are among the strategies Wisconsin’s exemplary employers are using to recruit, retain, and support veterans and their families.

At the recent Milwaukee event, We Energies received a Gold Level 2022 Vets Ready award.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to receive this award. At We Energies, supporting our veteran and active-duty military employees is more than a promise. It is part of who we are as a company,” said We Energies Executive Vice President for Customer Service and Operations Bill Mastoris. “We hope this award will promote our company as an employer of choice for other veterans and active military members who may be considering a career in the energy industry.”

Rockwell Automation received the Silver Level 2022 Vets Ready award.

“This award is especially meaningful to us, as Rockwell is immensely proud of our employees who are military veterans,” said Chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation Blake Moret.

Other Vets Ready recipients were recognized at earlier celebrations held throughout the state, including in Madison and Green Bay. The 2022 Vets Ready Winners are 4Imprint in Oshkosh, Children’s Products in Neenah, Deloitte LLP in Madison, Kimberly-Clark in Neenah, Kingsbury in Oshkosh, MCC Inc. in Appleton, Oshkosh Corp. in Oshkosh, Rockwell Automation in Milwaukee, We Energies in Milwaukee, and Precision Iceblast Corp. in Peshtigo.

All winners received a gold level award, except Rockwell Automation, for their employment of veterans and the services and support they provide veterans who are both employed and throughout their respective communities.

Each year, DWD’s Office of Veteran Employment Services serves more than 1,100 veterans seeking employment in Wisconsin. Once these veterans are ready for employment, OVES seeks employers ready to hire them.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.