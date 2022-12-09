News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says

FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving day.(Gray News, file)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a 5-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving has been found safe and her father has been arrested.

Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day.

The sheriff said at a news conference that members of the Danville Police Department in Virginia arrested Antar Jeter around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The department located him with intelligence from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that he was in the area.

Investigators said he was driving a stolen Mazda 6. Aspen was safely recovered at the time of the arrest. Antar is being held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Antar Jeter is being charged with murder in the investigation into the death of Aspen’s mother Crystal Jumper.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash near Marathon
The Glass Hat was established in 1880
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
Messy and tricky travel possible south of HWY 10 Friday as 1-4 inches of snow falls
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A Stevens Point, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday when the truck he was riding in crashed in...
Stevens Point man, Kansas teen killed in crash outside Wichita
UPDATE: Fraud convict dies days after warrant issued

Latest News

All Wisconsin wants for the holidays is ‘super festive’ music
The couple that never dreamed of a family is now putting eight adopted children to bed each...
House full of holiday joy: Couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham have been charged after an incident last month left a...
2 people charged after 2-year-old dies from injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffers bites, principal says