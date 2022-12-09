News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Former ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ writer says she lied about having cancer

Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.
Former 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch said she hasn't been truthful about her past.(Source: Courtesy Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Elisabeth Finch was once a writer and consulting producer on the hit TV series “Grey’s Anatomy.”

More is being learned about her fall from grace.

Finch tells entertainment website The Ankler she is a serial liar.

She once told colleagues she had battled a rare form of bone cancer, had lost a kidney and part of her leg. None of it was true.

Finch also told co-workers her brother committed suicide in 2019, but he is alive and living in Florida.

She said she began lying like this in 2007 while she was recovering from a knee injury.

Finch said she lied in part to gain attention.

In March, The Ankler reported the ABC drama was looking into her past, but Finch resigned before the show launched an investigation.

She admits she knows what she did was wrong but said lying was a coping mechanism for her.

So far, there’s been no comment from representatives of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
Messy and tricky travel possible south of HWY 10 Friday as 1-4 inches of snow falls
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
The Glass Hat was established in 1880
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
A Stevens Point, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday when the truck he was riding in crashed in...
Stevens Point man, Kansas teen killed in crash outside Wichita
UPDATE: Fraud convict dies days after warrant issued

Latest News

A drug used to treat opioid overdoses is the subject of priority review by the FDA, the...
Overdose drug could be over-the-counter by 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Russia’s Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Rondele Ranch in Harshaw presents A Christmas Wonderland
Rondele Ranch Christmas light show in Harshaw opens Friday