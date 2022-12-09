First Alert Weather: Light snow on tap to start the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The latest winter storm impacted southern Wisconsin on Friday with accumulations ranging from 2 to 7 inches. Roads in the southern parts of Juneau & Adams County, where less than 2″ of snowfall occurred, will be slippery on Friday evening. The rest of the area will have good travel conditions into Friday night. Mostly cloudy overnight into early Saturday morning. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy with temps going from near 30 back into the 20s. (WSAW)

Another wave of low pressure will roll across the Badger State on Saturday. This will spark light snow and showers for much of the area on Saturday from the morning into the late afternoon or early evening. Accumulations of a coating to around 1″ are possible. Highs on Saturday are in the low 30s.

Snow showers will develop in the area Saturday morning. (WSAW)

Periods of light snow or snow showers will affect the area Saturday afternoon. (WSAW)

Light snow and snow showers will wind down by Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Accumulations of a coating to around 1" are possible on Saturday into early Saturday evening. (WSAW)

Clouds are expected to hang around for Sunday and Monday with seasonable temps for this time of year. Highs on Sunday are in the mid 30s, rising to the upper 30s on Monday.

The next winter storm could affect North Central Wisconsin starting later Tuesday or Tuesday night. The track of the low is one of the many variables that the American GFS model and European model are disagreeing with so far. The overall theme with the GFS has been to start off with snow or a wintry mix potential Tuesday night, transiting to mostly snow on Wednesday into Wednesday night. In contrast, the European model has a wintry mix or snow, mixing with or changing to rain on Wednesday. The difference in precipitation is based on the storm track. The GFS model moves to our south, keeping our region on the chilly side of the storm. On the other hand, the European model takes a track more to the north, placing our area on the somewhat mild side with more in the way of wet weather that may taper off on Wednesday with a light wintry mix or snow showers, persisting into Wednesday night or Thursday.

A storm system will slide toward the Badger State Tuesday night. Snow or a wintry mix is possible. (WSAW)

A storm system could bring snow or a wintry mix to the area for the middle of next week. (WSAW)

Snow showers may affect the area on Thursday. (WSAW)

We are going to watch how this winter storm evolves for the middle of next week to see if a First Alert Weather Day will be necessary. Be sure to check back for updates in the new few days. Either way, once that weather maker moves out, some sun could return for next Friday with highs in the mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.