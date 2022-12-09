DNR seeking tips regarding illegal killings of 2 cow elk in Jackson County

News and First Alert Weather App
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the incidents occurred in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season.

The media release from the DNR says DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk’s monitoring collar on Sunday, Nov. 20. The elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in Knapp Township. DNR staff received a second mortality signal from another cow elk’s monitoring collar on Tuesday, Nov. 22. DNR staff found the second elk near the Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in Brockway Township. The media release from the DNR notes the deaths of two breeding cows are losses to the elk population growth.

Necropsy tests confirmed each animal had been shot, according to the media release from the DNR. Investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

“We ask the public to share any information – no matter how small it may seem – with the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline via call or text to 1-800-847-9367,” Conservation Warden, Michael Weber, said. “We appreciate our partnership with the public in protecting our state’s resources and wildlife.”

Tips can also be submitted online on the DNR’s website HERE.

Additional information on elk in Wis. is available on the DNR’s elk webpage HERE.

The full media release from the DNR is available HERE.

