News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Local Schools
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed in deer in Shawano County

(WEAU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in southwestern Shawano County in the town of Germania. The animal was a 4-5-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery deer season. This is the second confirmed wild deer CWD-positive case in Shawano County.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts 3-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and 2-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. The recent detection of CWD in Shawano County results in the renewal of the 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Shawano County and the renewal of the 2-year baiting and feeding ban in both Waupaca and Marathon counties.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Shawano, Waupaca, Marathon and Portage counties to assist with efforts to identify where CWD is present on the landscape. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected positive case are especially encouraged to have their deer tested.

In addition to submitting samples for CWD testing, hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste. in order to slow the spread of CWD by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

Further information is available on the DNR website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three-vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Dr.
Several injured in 3-vehicle crash near Marathon
The Glass Hat was established in 1880
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
Messy and tricky travel possible south of HWY 10 Friday as 1-4 inches of snow falls
A First Alert Weather Day on Friday for risk of snow
A Stevens Point, Wisconsin, man died Wednesday when the truck he was riding in crashed in...
Stevens Point man, Kansas teen killed in crash outside Wichita
UPDATE: Fraud convict dies days after warrant issued

Latest News

Menting, Covella, and Martin to be released on Dec. 13
3 convicted sex offenders to be released in Wausau under DOC supervision
Periods of light snow or snow showers will affect the area Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Light snow on tap to start the weekend
Snow showers ending south this afternoon. Another round of light snow and snow showers will...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
Merrill Police recieve 17 calls from scammers