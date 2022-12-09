All Wisconsin wants for the holidays is ‘super festive’ music

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether it’s Bing Crosby, Mariah Carey, or The Jackson 5, everyone has their favorite holiday song and for the past couple of weeks, those songs have been filling up our radio stations and engulfing our holiday shopping trips.

The team at VerizonSpecials has taken a look at the most searched Christmas songs by state and compared them to the top Billboard songs. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey topped the online search lists for 15 states, including Wisconsin.

Coming in second is “White Christmas” by Bing Crosby, followed by “Blue Christmas” by Linda Smudge, “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano, and “Winter Wonderland” by Bing Crosby. Songs 6 through 10 include “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” by The Jackson 5, and “Last Christmas” by Wham.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” was recorded by Carey for her fourth studio album, Merry Christmas, which she released in 1994. In 2011 she re-recorded the song with pop star Justin Bieber for his holiday album where the song was titled the “Super Festive” version. The newer version is the song that has earned the most Spotify streams among Wisconsinites and the other 14 states with over 1.1 billion.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.